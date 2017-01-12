Seven ways to have fun this weekend Updated at

The Kinston/Lenoir County NAACP will hold its annual Martin Luther King Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 15 beginning at 2 p.m with the traditional ceremony and walk from the steps of the Lenoir County Courthouse. The walk will conclude at St. Augustus AME Zion Church, 318 North St. A program celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with keynote speaker the Rev.

