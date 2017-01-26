Rochelle Teacher starts fundraiser to...

Rochelle Teacher starts fundraiser to take students to the movies Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

The film, which is based on a true story, follows main character Katherine Johnson and a group of mathematicians and scientists as they work with NASA to successfully send astronaut John Glenn into orbit. "I think a lot of times the general idea that we hear about the 50s and 60's to African Americans is all about Jim Crow laws and the way African Americans were hindered and set back," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Jan 24 Sur 1
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec '16 Kymburley 1
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) Dec '16 beveled glass doo... 9
News White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06) Dec '16 Stephen White 109
Funeral Betsy Jett Nov '16 Dvinke 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,329,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC