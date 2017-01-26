Rochelle Teacher starts fundraiser to take students to the movies Updated at
The film, which is based on a true story, follows main character Katherine Johnson and a group of mathematicians and scientists as they work with NASA to successfully send astronaut John Glenn into orbit. "I think a lot of times the general idea that we hear about the 50s and 60's to African Americans is all about Jim Crow laws and the way African Americans were hindered and set back," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|Jan 24
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC