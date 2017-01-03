Publisher promoted to lead new regional group Updated at
Distelhorst, 56, is currently the publisher of three other GateHouse Media newspapers in eastern North Carolina: The Daily News, Sun Journal of New Bern and the Kinston Free Press. He will continue to oversee those newspapers as GateHouse's group publisher for Coastal North Carolina, according to South Atlantic Regional Vice President Lucy Talley.
