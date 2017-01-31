Multiple prayer vigils held to unite the Kinston community
To those who knew Alton Ray McKnight at Tuesday's vigils, he was remembered as someone who had worked diligently to improve his community. According to reports, officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to a call of a person shot in the 400 block of Tiffany Street just before 7 p.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|Jan 24
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC