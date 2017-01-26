Lenoir County to hold buyout informat...

Lenoir County to hold buyout information meeting Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Roger Dail said the community meeting will be held at the Woodmen Community Center located at 2602 W. Vernon Ave., Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public meeting will be open to all Lenoir County and City of Kinston residents. A consultant who specializes in the buyout process will be on hand at the meeting to help answer any questions residents might have.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Tue Sur 1
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec 28 Kymburley 1
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) Dec '16 beveled glass doo... 9
News White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06) Dec '16 Stephen White 109
Funeral Betsy Jett Nov '16 Dvinke 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,299,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC