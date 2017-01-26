Lenoir County to hold buyout information meeting Posted at
Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Roger Dail said the community meeting will be held at the Woodmen Community Center located at 2602 W. Vernon Ave., Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public meeting will be open to all Lenoir County and City of Kinston residents. A consultant who specializes in the buyout process will be on hand at the meeting to help answer any questions residents might have.
