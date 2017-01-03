Lenoir County landfill cleans up

New Solid Waste Manager, Hal Oliver, stepped into the landfill on Oct. 10 to help the county during the flood. "They closed the landfill down that morning but they forgot the city of Kinston starts at three in the morning so at about 10 o'clock they had about seven or eight trucks out front and Goldsboro flooded out so they sent their trucks here," Oliver said.

