La Grange hosts annual Martin Luther King parade
Convertibles, muscle cars, motorcycles, horses, fire trucks, marching bands, floats and more all made their way through downtown La Grange on Monday during the 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade. Created by the La Grange NAACP, this year's parade drew crowds not just from La Grange, but from Kinston, Snow Hill and Goldsboro.
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec 28
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
