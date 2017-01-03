Kinston's First 'First Friday'
Around the state and across the country, downtown businesses, art galleries and restaurants are enticing local residents to drop in on the first Friday of each month. It all started for Kinston with a small group meeting of members of the Kinston Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce Lenoir 2020 Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec 28
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC