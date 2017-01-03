Kinston Teens founder selected for position with First Lady Michelle Obama
One year ago First Lady Michelle Obama announced the Better Make Room public awareness campaign as part of her Reach Higher initiative. On Thursday, Kinston Teens founder and CEO Christopher J. Suggs announced he had been selected for a position on the campaign's inaugural Youth Advisory Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec 28
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC