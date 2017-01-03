Kinston teen visits White House, meets First Lady Posted at
Friday, the Kinston teen got a chance to visit his hopeful future home and meet one of his personal and political inspirations, and not a moment too soon. Suggs was one of more than a dozen teenagers from across the country invited to the White House Friday to meet with Michelle Obama and be appointed to the Youth Advisory Board of her Better Make Room campaign.
