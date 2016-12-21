Kinston man shot while walking in housing projects Updated at

On Jan. 2, 2017 at approximately 6:44 p.m., officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to a person shot call at 13 Mitchell Wooten Ct. The Mitchell Wooten CTS is part of the Kinston Housing Authority. The victim, Thomas Jamal Miller, told officers upon arrival that while he and two friends were walking in the area, he was shot by an unknown subject.

