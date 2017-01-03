Kinston man shot Saturday behind apartment complex
The Kinston Police Department reports that Jordan Levon Lawson-Moore, 23, was shot around 2 p.m. at 4-F St. Johns Village Apartments. When officers arrived Lawson-Moore was found with an apparent gunshot wound to his left forearm, according to a press release.
