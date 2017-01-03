Kinston man arrested for selling drugs near a school Updated at
At approximately 2:15 p.m. Jan. 5, 2017, narcotics officers arrested 17-year-old Devante Tyrell Bruton on the 300 block of East Washington St. in Kinston near New Beginnings Learning Center. Bruton was observed attempting to make a street level drug transaction.
