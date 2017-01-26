Justice for Angel: Felony animal cruelty charges brought in Kinston investigation Updated at

Justice for Angel: Felony animal crue...

Justice for Angel: Felony animal cruelty charges brought in Kinston investigation

A Kinston man was arrested and charged Thursday with felony animal cruelty for injuries caused to the dog now named "Angel." Tommy Lee Heath, 55, was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $5,000.00 secured bond.

