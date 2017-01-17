It's a dollar: Second Dollar Tree coming to Kinston
The new location is currently under renovation at the Rose's shopping center on North Herritage Street, in the former State Employees Credit Union building. "We have been working on this deal for about a year and a half," Crayton said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec 28
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC