Four arrested on drug, gun charges Updated at
Kinston Police officers arrested four subjects and seized three handguns, scales, 15 grams of heroin, half an ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police Spokesperson Woody Spencer said that at approximately 9:57 PM, on Highland Ave. members of the Kinston Police Dept., observed a subject throw a box from a dark colored Lexus.
