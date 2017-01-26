Food Lion Feeds Commits to Restocking...

Food Lion Feeds Commits to Restocking Multiple Food Pantries Following Busy Holiday Season

Following the busy holiday season when food donations are generally lower and pantry shelves are at risk of being empty, Food Lion Feeds will restock pantry shelves to help organizations maintain their services and provide healthy meals for those in need. This effort also comes at a time when many pantries are still rebuilding after Hurricane Matthew.

