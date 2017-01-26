Felons found with stolen weapons, face additional charge Updated at
On Thursday evening, Kinston Police officers were conducting patrols in the South Adkin Street area when they observed a subject, later identified as Michael Fisher, retrieve a firearm from a dumpster, according to a news release. Fisher placed the weapon in his pocket and returned to a gold Acura and drove away with another male passenger, according to the release.
