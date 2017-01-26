Ex-NC State basketball star Charles S...

Ex-NC State basketball star Charles Shackleford found dead

Police in North Carolina say former North Carolina State basketball star Charles Shackleford has been found dead in his home. He was 50. Kinston police spokesman Woody Spencer said Shackleford's body was found there Friday.

