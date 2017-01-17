Count on it: Volunteers work to help ...

Count on it: Volunteers work to help the homeless in Lenoir County Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

For the county's second annual Point in Time Count, volunteers will survey residents of Kinston's homeless shelter to collect data that will help determine the scope of the problem locally in 2017. "We're interested in making sure students and their families that are in temporary housing because of the flood are included in the count," Holmes said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec 28 Kymburley 1
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) Dec 25 beveled glass doo... 9
News White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06) Dec '16 Stephen White 109
Funeral Betsy Jett Nov '16 Dvinke 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor? Sep '16 Disgusted Resident 1
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,138,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC