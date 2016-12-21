City project may sell waste to farmer...

City project may sell waste to farmers Posted at

The meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, with the city's finance director, Catherine Gwynn presenting an adoption of an ordinance to amend the biosolids Dryer Waste Capital project. According to city documents Kinston Public Services Assistant Director Steve Miller is requesting for the ordinance to show the increasing of the amount of the State Revolving Fund Loan on the project from $1.6 million to over $2.5 million.

