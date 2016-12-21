City project may sell waste to farmers Posted at
The meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, with the city's finance director, Catherine Gwynn presenting an adoption of an ordinance to amend the biosolids Dryer Waste Capital project. According to city documents Kinston Public Services Assistant Director Steve Miller is requesting for the ordinance to show the increasing of the amount of the State Revolving Fund Loan on the project from $1.6 million to over $2.5 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec 28
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC