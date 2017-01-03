City moves forward with biosolids dryer Posted at
Kinston City Council is expecting to spend up to $2.5 million for a biosolids dryer to treat and sell the end result of the wastewater treatment process. At Tuesday's city council meeting, the city's finance director, Catherine Gwynn, presented an adoption of an ordinance to amend the biosolids Dryer Waste Capital project.
