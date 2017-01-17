Caught:Police arrest seven in drug investigation Updated at
After a three month street level drug investigation, law agencies in Kinston have taken seven suspects into custody, as part of "Operation Trifecta." "I believe it was a good job of police work by all the agencies involved," Kinston Police Department Spokesman Woody Spencer said.
