Car Chase leads to Breaking and Entering Arrest Updated at
According to a statement from the Kinston Police Department, at around 2:10 p.m., officers on East Washington Ave. spotted a 2007 black Honda Accord believed to be involved in multiple break-ins in Kinston. After requesting backup in the area, police followed the vehicle before initiating a traffic stop near Adkin St. and Kicks Ave. Williams reportedly ignored blue lights and sirens, leading police on a three and a half mile chase at around 60 miles per hour before stopping in the 1600 block of Freedom Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec 28
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC