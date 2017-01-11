Car Chase leads to Breaking and Enter...

Car Chase leads to Breaking and Entering Arrest Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

According to a statement from the Kinston Police Department, at around 2:10 p.m., officers on East Washington Ave. spotted a 2007 black Honda Accord believed to be involved in multiple break-ins in Kinston. After requesting backup in the area, police followed the vehicle before initiating a traffic stop near Adkin St. and Kicks Ave. Williams reportedly ignored blue lights and sirens, leading police on a three and a half mile chase at around 60 miles per hour before stopping in the 1600 block of Freedom Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec 28 Kymburley 1
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) Dec 25 beveled glass doo... 9
News White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06) Dec '16 Stephen White 109
Funeral Betsy Jett Nov '16 Dvinke 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor? Sep '16 Disgusted Resident 1
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,493 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC