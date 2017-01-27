Authorities investigate death of former NCSU basketball standout Charles Shackleford
Authorities have launched an investigation into the death of former North Carolina State basketball star Charles Shackleford after his body was found Friday morning inside his home. No other information about the 50-year-old's death has been released, including what led authorities to the home in Kinston, N.C., but police said a probe is under way, according to WRAL-TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|Tue
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec 28
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC