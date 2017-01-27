Authorities investigate death of form...

Authorities investigate death of former NCSU basketball standout Charles Shackleford

Authorities have launched an investigation into the death of former North Carolina State basketball star Charles Shackleford after his body was found Friday morning inside his home. No other information about the 50-year-old's death has been released, including what led authorities to the home in Kinston, N.C., but police said a probe is under way, according to WRAL-TV.

