Area under a winter storm watch through the weekend

Onslow County residents can expect impacts from a winter storm this weekend; but whether you see freezing rain, sleet or snow depends on the track of low pressure being watched closely by forecasters. While uncertainty remained Thursday over the type of wintry precipitation and accumulation amounts, several inches of snowfall is anticipated across portions of Eastern North Carolina.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Lenoir County was issued at January 05 at 3:42PM EST

