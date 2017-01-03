Area under a winter storm watch through the weekend
Onslow County residents can expect impacts from a winter storm this weekend; but whether you see freezing rain, sleet or snow depends on the track of low pressure being watched closely by forecasters. While uncertainty remained Thursday over the type of wintry precipitation and accumulation amounts, several inches of snowfall is anticipated across portions of Eastern North Carolina.
