Angel's rescue: Lenoir County SPCA offering reward for information Posted at
Angel, a Labrador retriever mix, is recovering in a foster home after concerned citizens found her with an imbedded collar Saturday night. Kinston Police Department Spokesman Woody Spencer said neighbors saw the dog in the 400 block of E. Blount Street and contacted the police about a dog whose, "neck looked like it was cut in two."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec 28
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC