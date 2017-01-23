And the winners are... Posted at

And the winners are... Posted at

The fifth annual Dancing for the Arts event at the arts center in downtown Kinston had a large turnout, despite the rainy weather, and six of the nine couples walked away with an award. The winning couple with the highest combined score from the judges and the popular vote took home the Mirrored Ball Award.

