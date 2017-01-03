A Food Truck Adventure: How Sara Lee's Bread Became Vivian Howard's Butter
She knew that adding a food truck to her eight-week East Coast book tour for Deep Run Roots might complicate things, but her sense of adventure outweighed any uncertainty. As a producer of the show, it's my job to pump our social media loyalists with insight as to Vivian's whereabouts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec 28
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC