8 ways to have fun this weekend Posted at

The Neuse Regional Beekeepers and Lenoir County Cooperative Extension Service are holding a basic Beekeeping Class on Saturdays, Feb. 4-25, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lenoir County Cooperative Extension's temporary office located at 327 N. Queen St. The cost is $60 and includes textbook and membership in the NC State Beekeepers and Neuse Regional Beekeepers. To pre-register this weekend, call 252-527-2191.

