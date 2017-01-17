8 Way to have fun this weekend Posted at
Kinston's Community Council for the Arts 5th annual Stars Dance For The Arts features couples dancing to generously raise funds for Kinston's Community Council for the Arts. Each couple will perform an exciting and expertly choreographed dance in hopes of becoming the 2017 champions of Stars Dance For The Arts.
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec 28
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
