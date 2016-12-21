Traffic stop in stolen vehicle leads to arrest, multiple charges Updated at
At approximately 8:57 p.m. an officer initiated a vehicle stop for a headlight violation in the 300 block of North Herritage St. in Kinston, according to Kinston Police Department spokesman Woody Spencer. Further investigation showed the vehicle, driven by Kiwan Aaron Hardy, was stolen from Pennsylvania.
