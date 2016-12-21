Retail notebook: Businesses in Kinston are opening and some reopening
Since Hurricane Matthew some new businesses have opened in Kinston, while some other businesses are starting to reopen after the flood. The Hampton Inn on U.S. 70 in Kinston reopened 96 of the rooms in the hotel on Dec. 6. "We are happy that we are able to bring back more guest rooms to the community," General Manager Travis Baker said.
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec 2
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov 27
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Nina
|8
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
|Updated April 30: Mugshots of people arrested i... (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Lenoir
|2
