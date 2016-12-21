Retail notebook: Businesses in Kinsto...

Retail notebook: Businesses in Kinston are opening and some reopening

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Kinston Free Press

Since Hurricane Matthew some new businesses have opened in Kinston, while some other businesses are starting to reopen after the flood. The Hampton Inn on U.S. 70 in Kinston reopened 96 of the rooms in the hotel on Dec. 6. "We are happy that we are able to bring back more guest rooms to the community," General Manager Travis Baker said.

