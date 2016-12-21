Press Release: Craft distillery coming to Lenoir County
Governor Pat McCrory, N.C. Commerce Secretary John E. Skvarla, III and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina announced today that Social Beverage Company, LLC will locate a craft distillery in Lenoir County. The company plans to create 34 new jobs and invest $5.8 million in the city of Kinston over three years.
