Pawn shop employee charged with larceny Updated at
Christopher Stephen Foote, 38, was an employee of Kinston Pawn & Jewelry in Kinston for about eight months and had been stealing items, including video game consoles, amplifiers, speakers, and tablets and then selling them to at Trade It in Goldsboro, according to a Kinston Police Department press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec 2
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov 27
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Nina
|8
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
|Updated April 30: Mugshots of people arrested i... (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Lenoir
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC