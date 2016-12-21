Passenger shot on MLK Blvd Sunday Upd...

Passenger shot on MLK Blvd Sunday Updated at

Read more: Kinston Free Press

Police are searching for a man who is suspected of shooting a 22-year-old man sitting in the backseat of a vehicle, Sunday evening. Slightly after 6 p.m. Sunday, Tyre De'shan Lancaster was driven to UNC Lenoir Health Care by his mother, Morricka Nichole Foye.

Kinston, NC

