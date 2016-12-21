Mother Earth Motor Lodge to open April 1
The former Kinston Motor Lodge, which is currently under renovation by local business owner Steven Hill, will soon have a new name The Mother Earth Motor Lodge. "We are going to 'retro-fit it' back to the way it was when it opened in 1964," Hill said.
