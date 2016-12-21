Meet Me Monday: Tonny Colie Posted at
Not all librarians have three jobs but Tonny Colie, a part-time circulation librarian, splits his time between the Kinston-Lenoir Public Library, his church in Jacksonville where he is an associate pastor and teaching classes in religion at Wayne Community College. "I love working here you get to meet people, make friends and help people," he said.
