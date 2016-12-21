McCrory shines on disasters

Tuesday, lawmakers unanimously approved a $200.9 million disaster relief package for North Carolinians whose lives were uprooted this fall by Hurricane Matthew and western wildfires. The package, as we reported, includes $20 million to the Housing Trust Fund for people or families affected by the hurricane or wildfires and $9 million to the Division of Emergency Management for short-term housing needs.

