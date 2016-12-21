Man shot in the hand while walking down the street Updated at

Man shot in the hand while walking do...

Man shot in the hand while walking down the street

Read more: Kinston Free Press

At approximately 1:25 a.m., Joshua Fisher, 22, of Queen Street presented at UNC Lenoir Health Care with a gunshot wound to his hand. He reported that he was walking down the 100 block of Emma Webb Park Drive when he heard two gunshots and was struck on the left hand by a bullet, according to a release from the Kinston Police Department.

Kinston, NC

