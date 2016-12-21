Man shot in the hand while walking down the street Updated at
At approximately 1:25 a.m., Joshua Fisher, 22, of Queen Street presented at UNC Lenoir Health Care with a gunshot wound to his hand. He reported that he was walking down the 100 block of Emma Webb Park Drive when he heard two gunshots and was struck on the left hand by a bullet, according to a release from the Kinston Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec 2
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov 27
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Nina
|8
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
|Updated April 30: Mugshots of people arrested i... (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Lenoir
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC