Kinston Police investigate shooting at Carver Courts Updated at
The Kinston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a truck and an apartment filled with bullet holes Saturday afternoon. Officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Carver Court housing complex around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday to find both an unoccupied truck and the window of apartment 12E had been shot multiple times.
