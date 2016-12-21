Holiday stress seminar to be held on Saturday Posted at

Holiday stress seminar to be held on ...

Holidays are known to be a stressful time, but one church in Kinston wants to help the community deal with that stress. The Star of Bethlehem Church will be hosting a free two-hour seminar, Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. that focuses on dealing with stress during the holiday season.

