Holiday stress seminar to be held on Saturday Posted at
Holidays are known to be a stressful time, but one church in Kinston wants to help the community deal with that stress. The Star of Bethlehem Church will be hosting a free two-hour seminar, Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. that focuses on dealing with stress during the holiday season.
