Glenn Raven Mills property 'bookends' the downtown 'renaissance'
Local business owner Ward McConnell Jr. and his wife Linda donated the Glenn Raven Mills property and building to the City of Kinston earlier this month. "We've been in Kinston for 37 years and we've become quite attached to it and for the city it's a good property," McConnell said.
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec 28
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec 2
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
