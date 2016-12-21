City of Kinston and Pride work togeth...

City of Kinston and Pride work together for new director

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Kinston Free Press

Pride of Kinston board members are leaning on the City of Kinston staff for help hiring the new director of the prominent downtown nonprofit. Since Adrian King, Pride of Kinston executive director, announced his retirement in April, many have asked who would be the next director of the nonprofit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06) Dec 2 Stephen White 109
Funeral Betsy Jett Nov 27 Dvinke 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) Oct '16 Nina 8
Local Politics Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor? Sep '16 Disgusted Resident 1
News Updated April 30: Mugshots of people arrested i... (May '12) Sep '16 Lenoir 2
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,664

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC