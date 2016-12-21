City of Kinston and Pride work together for new director
Pride of Kinston board members are leaning on the City of Kinston staff for help hiring the new director of the prominent downtown nonprofit. Since Adrian King, Pride of Kinston executive director, announced his retirement in April, many have asked who would be the next director of the nonprofit.
