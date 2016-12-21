Chef's regional recipes capture Southern taste
One of my favorite recipes in Vivian Howard's new cookbook, "Deep Run Roots" , is one I will probably never make. The list of ingredients for Hoarded Corn includes: an afternoon, trash bags, the biggest pot you have and at least 200 ears of sweet corn.
