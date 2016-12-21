8 things to do this weekend Posted at

The Pink Slipper Dance Academy of Trenton presents their second annual production of "The Nutcracker Ballet." The performance will take place at the Jones County Civic Center in Trenton on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Action-packed battle scenes, sugarplum fairies, and toys that come to life will surely delight the whole family.

