Naval Air Station Kingsville commissioned 75 years ago
In this April 24, 2002 photo, flight instructor Capt. William Cupples, front seat, and Ensign Kristin Burke begin their flight in a T-45 aircraft at Naval Air Station Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas as plane captain, Susan Rousseau gives the pilots instructions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vinnie AND Jake Still?
|2 min
|Never got a shot
|2
|Stabbing on Henrietta
|12 min
|Curious
|4
|Need a guy personal trainer ASAP (Jan '17)
|34 min
|Gym
|6
|micky pena 's chick
|47 min
|kuca caca
|3
|Old kingsville (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Tepid Pilot
|150
|Bishop Trash
|3 hr
|Karmaandbleach
|1
|Crystal M (Riviera)
|8 hr
|Tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kingsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC