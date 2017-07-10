Kingsville police investigators are s...

Kingsville police investigators are searching for info related to a stabbing death.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Officers with Kingsville PD responded to a call reporting a stabbing in the 500 block of E. Henrietta on Saturday. In a press release, the department confirmed that a male was found deceased at a home on arrival, having apparently succumbed to injuries from being stabbed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rosalie Goff and Frank Longoria aka Red 8 min Wait 69
Matt Sanchez 1 hr Dream On 1
K reck is a fake mf (Sep '10) 1 hr Lost 21
Miko (Dec '10) 1 hr Yes 17
Simon and Norma getting married. What a joke! 1 hr Yes 5
Hobby lobby manager 1 hr Yes 17
elected and appointed officials 1 hr Yes 13
See all Kingsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsville Forum Now

Kingsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Kingsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,811 • Total comments across all topics: 282,424,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC