Kingsville police investigators are searching for info related to a stabbing death.
Officers with Kingsville PD responded to a call reporting a stabbing in the 500 block of E. Henrietta on Saturday. In a press release, the department confirmed that a male was found deceased at a home on arrival, having apparently succumbed to injuries from being stabbed.
