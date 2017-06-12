Woman accused of leak ordered to rema...

Woman accused of leak ordered to remain jailed pending trial

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A federal judge ordered a young woman charged with leaking classified U.S. documents to remain jailed until her trial after prosecutors argued Thursday she might possess more stolen government secrets. Prosecutors also said 25-year-old Reality Winner might try to flee the U.S. if released on bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vinnie and Jake still? 5 min yes 2
Patty Crabbe? Always full of drama 2 hr Coworker 21
Jennifer Layne 4 hr Anthony 18
Dr. Seymour, Superintendent at SG at it again 10 hr Been there 12
Lumpkins 10 hr Just helping 1
NAS Kingsville 12 hr Concerned 1
screaming shaniqua 13 hr lynn marks 2
See all Kingsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsville Forum Now

Kingsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Kingsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC