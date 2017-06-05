Who Is Reality Winner?

Who Is Reality Winner?

Reality Winner, the 25-year-old Air Force veteran charged with mailing classified information to a news organization, believed to be the Intercept , is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation, a defense and intelligence contractor for the U.S. government. Winner was arrested Saturday at her home in Augusta, Georgia, where, the FBI said in its affidavit, she "admitted intentionally identifying and printing the classified intelligence reporting from her office space, retaining it, and mailing it from Augusta, Georgia, to the News Outlet, which she knew was not authorized to receive or possess the documents."

